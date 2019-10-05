Listen Live Sports

Blocked field goal helps Holy Cross beat Bucknell 21-14

October 5, 2019 5:40 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Holy Cross cashed in on a blocked field goal to beat winless Bucknell 21-14 in Saturday’s Patriot League opener for both teams.

Tied at 14 in the third quarter, Kevin Bucceroni blocked Ethan Torres’ 37-yard attempt and the Crusaders (2-3) scored seven plays later on Degenhardt’s 1-yard run.

Bucknell (0-5) jumped to a 14-0 lead on Chad Freshnock’s 2-yard TD run and Gerrit Van Itallie’s 52-yard pick-6 of a Degenhardt pass.

Degenhardt hit Derek Mountain on a 33-yard scoring strike and tied it on a 1-yard sneak before halftime.

The Bison weren’t able to generate much offense after Degenhardt’s go-ahead score and were forced to punt on two drives and lost a fumble on another. Torres missed a 40-yard field goal try with 4:27 to play and the Crusaders ran out the clock from there.

Degenhardt was 19 of 34 for 276 yards with two interceptions. Domenic Cozier gained 101 yards on 16 carries.

Brandon Sanders had 14 catches for 122 yards for Bucknell.

