Blue Jackets-Blackhawks Sum

Columbus 0 1 1 0—2 Chicago 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Caggiula 1 (DeBrincat, de Haan), 15:35.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Dubois 3 (Nyquist, Atkinson), 5:33.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Nutivaara 2 (Bjorkstrand), 2:55. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Gustafsson, Kane), 8:08 (pp).

Overtime_5, Chicago, Toews 1 (Kane), 0:46.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 15-11-13_39. Chicago 10-8-13-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-1-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Lehner 1-0-1 (39-37).

A_21,518 (19,717). T_2:23.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kyle Flemington.

