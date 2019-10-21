Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Sums

Columbus 2 0 1 1—4 Toronto 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Nash 1 (Foligno), 2:31 (sh). 2, Columbus, Dubois 4 (Foligno, Atkinson), 5:52. 3, Toronto, Kapanen 2 (Marner, Muzzin), 11:25 (sh). 4, Toronto, Matthews 8 (Johnsson, Muzzin), 19:21. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (holding), 2:15; Johnsson, TOR, (slashing), 10:52; Murray, CBJ, (tripping), 15:08; Kerfoot, TOR, (tripping), 19:42.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Johnsson, Matthews), 19:43. Penalties_Marner, TOR, (hooking), 2:24; Spezza, TOR, (tripping), 12:03.

Third Period_6, Columbus, Wennberg 2 (Jones, Werenski), 10:09 (pp). Penalties_Gauthier, TOR, (tripping), 8:52.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Nyquist 2, 1:57. Penalties_Marner, TOR, Penalty Shot (interference in crease (penalty shot)), 1:57.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-15-10-4_38. Toronto 13-12-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 5; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 4-2-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 5-2-1 (38-34).

T_2:34.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Trent Knorr.

