Blues-Canadiens Sums

St. Louis 1 2 0—3 Montreal 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 2 (Gallagher), 12:59. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 4 (Tarasenko, Schwartz), 17:57. 3, Montreal, Drouin 2 (Chiarot, Folin), 18:47. Penalties_Chiarot, MTL, (high sticking), 2:03; Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 6:18; Schenn, STL, (hooking), 14:41.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Blais 3 (Bouwmeester), 1:05. 5, St. Louis, Dunn 1 (Tarasenko, Schenn), 12:50 (pp). 6, Montreal, Danault 2 (Gallagher, Tatar), 15:35. Penalties_Blais, STL, (interference), 2:50; Bouwmeester, STL, (interference), 7:08; Lehkonen, MTL, (interference), 12:00.

Third Period_7, Montreal, Lehkonen 1 (Petry, Weal), 7:30. 8, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Mete, Domi), 11:56. 9, Montreal, Domi 3 (Kulak, Drouin), 17:32. Penalties_Parayko, STL, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:30.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-12-10_29. Montreal 8-14-16_38.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 2-1-1 (37 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 2-1-1 (29-26).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:32.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

