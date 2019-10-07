Listen Live Sports

Blues-Maple Leafs Sums

October 7, 2019 10:19 pm
 
St. Louis 0 2 1—3
Toronto 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Perron, STL, (interference), 14:22.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 1 (Barbashev, Binnington), 8:30. 2, Toronto, Gauthier 2 (Spezza, Petan), 11:34. 3, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Ceci, Johnsson), 11:58. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 2 (Tarasenko, Schwartz), 19:12. Penalties_Sandin, TOR, (hooking), 2:36; Holl, TOR, (interference), 12:22; Gunnarsson, STL, (high sticking), 16:22.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 2 (Perron, Blais), 7:51. Penalties_Moore, TOR, (cross checking), 1:39; Gunnarsson, STL, (holding), 1:39; Muzzin, TOR, (slashing), 15:03.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-15-8_30. Toronto 15-11-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 2-0-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-1-0 (30-27).

A_19,466 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

