Blues-Senators Sums

St. Louis 0 2 4—6 Ottawa 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Abramov 1 (Sabourin, Zaitsev), 8:10. 2, Ottawa, Anisimov 1 (Namestnikov, Brown), 19:07. Penalties_Ryan, OTT, (tripping), 10:13.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Perron 2 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 9:07 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 2 (Steen, Barbashev), 11:32. 5, Ottawa, Tierney 1, 17:49 (sh). Penalties_Sabourin, OTT, (hooking), 8:37; Abramov, OTT, (tripping), 17:39.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Bouwmeester 1 (O’Reilly, Parayko), 1:38. 7, St. Louis, Schenn 3, 12:47. 8, Ottawa, Duclair 1 (Brannstrom, Ryan), 14:12. 9, St. Louis, Perron 3 (O’Reilly, Bozak), 14:54. 10, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Bozak), 18:44. Penalties_White, OTT, (holding), 9:30.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-14-15_37. Ottawa 8-12-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 0.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 1-0-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 0-1-0 (36-31).

A_9,204 (18,572). T_2:33.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.

