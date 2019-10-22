Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bold Eagle draws No. 1 hole for Breeders Crown Open Trot

October 22, 2019 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ontario (AP) — French-owned Bold Eagle will make his first start outside Europe on Saturday in the Breeders Crown Open Trot event.

The 45-time winner drew the No. 1 hole for the $500,000 marquee race of the $6 million Breeders Crown, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The draws for the Open Trot, 3-year-old Colt Pace and 2-year-old Colt Pace were all held Tuesday at the track. On Friday, the four 2-year-old races will be run. The remaining eight, for 3-year-olds and up, are set for Saturday.

Brian Sears, who leads all active drivers in Breeders Crown wins with 30, will drive Bold Eagle.

Advertisement

The field will include Marion Marauder, the 2016 Trotting Triple Crown winner, and the filly Atlanta, who captured last year’s Hambletonian.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified