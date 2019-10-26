Listen Live Sports

Bournemouth draws 0-0 with winless Watford in EPL

October 26, 2019 12:28 pm
 
WATFORD, England (AP) — Bournemouth drew 0-0 with bottom-placed English Premier League club Watford on Saturday, continuing its decline after strong early season form.

Harry Wilson was closest to scoring when the Bournemouth winger hit the post with a free kick in the 86th minute.

Earlier, Gerard Deulofeu had one shot saved and missed another chance for Watford while in a good position.

After 10 points from its first six league games, Bournemouth is winless in its last four. It could have climbed to sixth with a win on Saturday.

Watford remains in 20th as it bids to extend its five-year stay in the league. The Hornets have five draws, including all of their last three fixtures.

Watford also took off Tom Cleverley after just 10 minutes when the midfielder was injured.

