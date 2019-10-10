Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boxer Errol Spence seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash

October 10, 2019 10:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas and is badly injured but expected to survive.

Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday when Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times.

Spence was taken to a hospital where he was in the intensive care unit Thursday morning. Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash but note the Ferrari was speeding at the time.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory victory over Shawn Porter.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign