Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boxer Patrick Day has dies 4 days after fight

October 16, 2019 7:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Boxer Patrick Day has died four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell.

Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died Wednesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” DiBella said in a statement on his website. “He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.”

Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, the junior middleweight was taken from the ring on a stretcher.

From Freeport, New York, Day had a career record of 17-4-1 with six knockouts.

