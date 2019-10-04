Listen Live Sports

Boxing trainer sucker-punched before weigh-in

October 4, 2019 5:54 pm
 
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Ivana Habazin’s trainer has been hospitalized after getting sucker-punched before the weigh-in for a title fight with Claressa Shields.

Bashir Ali was hit, fell and struck his head Friday on the Dort Federal Event Center floor. Habazin of Croatia is scheduled to face Shields, the Flint native and undisputed women’s middleweight champion, on Saturday.

Neither Shields (9-0) nor Habazin (20-3) took part in the weigh-in when it resumed Friday. Fighters on the undercard attended the delayed weigh-in that was open to the public.

The status of Saturday’s fight and whether an arrest was made were not immediately known.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Flint police Friday for comment.

