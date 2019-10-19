Listen Live Sports

Braves plan to discuss tomahawk chop with American Indians

October 19, 2019 10:52 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves officials say they plan to have talks with Native Americans about the Tomahawk Chop chant that has drawn complaints and stoked controversy during the Major League Baseball post-season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports team representatives will hold talks during the offseason about the chant.

The Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Game 5 of their NL Division Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals Oct. 9. Fans at SunTrust Park raise the tomahawks and thrust them forward in a chopping motion, led by music and graphics on the video boards.

The Braves removed the tomahawks for the final game of their series with St. Louis after Cardinals pitcher and Cherokee Indian Ryan Helsley said he finds the chant insulting

