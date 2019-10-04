Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves stick with Acuña for Game 2 against Cardinals

October 4, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. remains in Atlanta’s lineup, hitting leadoff and playing center field, in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuña drew criticism from manager Brian Snitker and his teammates for his lack of hustle on a long fly ball in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 7-6 win in Game 1 on Thursday night. Still, Acuña had three hits, including a two-run homer, and he remains a key to Atlanta’s hopes in the series.

Brian McCann is Atlanta’s starting catcher for the second straight game, this time for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz.

The Cardinals have their same starting eight position players behind ace right-hander Jack Flaherty. Second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong swapped spots in the batting order, with Wong hitting sixth and DeJong seventh.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore