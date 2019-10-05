Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brazil beats England 2-1 in women's friendly

October 5, 2019
 
MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — England’s hangover from the Women’s World Cup continued with a 2-1 friendly loss at home to Brazil after Debinha scored twice for the visitors on Saturday.

Since losing to the United States in the World Cup semifinals, England hasn’t won any of its next four games under coach Phil Neville.

Brazil, which lost in the last 16 of the World Cup, went ahead in the 49th minute when Debinha met a left-wing cross from Tamires with a header that squirmed beneath England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The striker doubled the lead by lofting a deflected effort over Earps after a cross from substitute Maria.

Beth England, a substitute, pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 80th.

The match was played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northern England, and attracted a crowd of 29,238 spectators — a record for an England Women’s game away from Wembley Stadium.

