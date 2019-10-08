Listen Live Sports

Breakers-Grizzlies, Box

October 8, 2019 10:24 pm
 
NEW ZEALAND (94)

Hopson 5-17 5-9 16, Ashley 2-6 0-0 5, Loe 5-12 1-1 12, Hampton 1-8 0-0 2, Webster 8-19 0-0 19, Henry 4-11 0-0 10, Rusbatch 1-2 0-0 3, Majok 2-4 1-1 5, Weeks 2-4 0-0 4, Abercrombie 3-5 2-4 10, Vodanovich 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 36-91 9-15 94.

MEMPHIS (108)

Crowder 5-7 2-3 15, Jackson Jr. 5-10 7-9 18, Clarke 3-7 0-0 6, Morant 2-6 0-0 4, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 2-6 1-1 6, Caboclo 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 6-10 0-0 13, Allen 6-14 4-5 18, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0, Guduric 6-7 0-0 14. Totals 41-89 16-20 108.

New Zealand 14 22 29 29— 94
Memphis 27 28 22 31—108

3-Point Goals_New Zealand 13-38 (Webster 3-10, Vodanovich 2-2, Abercrombie 2-3, Henry 2-6, Rusbatch 1-2, Ashley 1-2, Hopson 1-4, Loe 1-6, Majok 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Weeks 0-1), Memphis 10-27 (Crowder 3-4, Guduric 2-3, Allen 2-6, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Hill 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Caboclo 0-2, Brooks 0-3). Fouled Out_Ashley. Rebounds_New Zealand 36 (Hopson 8), Memphis 56 (Clarke 12). Assists_New Zealand 21 (Webster 8), Memphis 22 (Morant 10). Total Fouls_New Zealand 28, Memphis 17. A_10,259 (18,119).

