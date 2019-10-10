Listen Live Sports

Breakers-Thunder, Box

October 10, 2019 10:11 pm
 
NEW ZEALAND (84)

Abercrombie 1-3 0-0 2, Hopson 6-17 1-2 15, Loe 9-14 0-0 19, Webster 4-10 0-0 10, Hampton 2-11 4-4 8, Ashley 3-6 2-2 10, Weeks 4-6 1-3 9, Rusbatch 1-3 0-0 3, Vodanovich 0-1 0-0 0, S.Henry 2-7 0-0 4, Ngatai 0-0 0-0 0, Majok 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 34-82 8-11 84.

OKLAHOMA CITY (110)

Ferguson 1-4 0-0 3, Bazley 5-12 0-0 12, Adams 9-12 1-4 19, Paul 2-4 2-3 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-13 6-6 18, Nader 3-7 2-2 9, Muscala 3-8 2-2 10, Patton 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 1-4 0-0 2, Dort 2-5 0-0 5, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 3-5 0-0 6, Diallo 8-11 0-0 16. Totals 45-89 13-17 110.

New Zealand 15 20 22 27— 84
Oklahoma City 29 33 28 20—110

3-Point Goals_New Zealand 8-27 (Webster 2-3, Ashley 2-4, Hopson 2-5, Rusbatch 1-3, Loe 1-5, Weeks 0-1, Vodanovich 0-1, Hampton 0-1, S.Henry 0-4), Oklahoma City 7-30 (Muscala 2-5, Bazley 2-6, Ferguson 1-2, Dort 1-3, Nader 1-3, Burton 0-1, Schroder 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Patton 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Zealand 42 (Hopson, Majok 6), Oklahoma City 47 (Adams 10). Assists_New Zealand 16 (S.Henry, Hampton 5), Oklahoma City 19 (Schroder 6). Total Fouls_New Zealand 20, Oklahoma City 12.

