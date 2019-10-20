Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bright runs for 2 TDs as Utah State beats Nevada 36-10

October 20, 2019 2:24 am
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Gerold Bright had 126 yards rushing and two scores on 15 carries, Savon Scarver had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Utah State beat Nevada 36-10 in the snow on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack, on the game’s opening possession, had first-and-goal from the 8 but a holding penalty and a false start forced them to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, the first of 36 consecutive points by the Aggies (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West).

Bright scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards — just 84 seconds apart — to make it 36-3 with 10:03 left in the game.

Taua had 20 carries for 80 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, for Nevada (4-3, 1-2).

Utah State’s two losses this year have both come on the road against Power 5 conference teams. The Aggies lost 38-35 to Wake Forest in their season opener and 42-6 to then-No. 5 (and currently second-ranked) LSU on Oct. 5.

