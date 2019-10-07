Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broken jaw to keep LA Rams’ Clay Matthews out 4-6 weeks

October 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a broken jaw.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Matthews won’t return until after the Rams’ bye in early November.

Matthews was hurt when Seattle running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked him in the face during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seahawks last Thursday. Matthews’ jaw has been wired shut, McVay says.

Matthews has six sacks in his first five games with the Rams, who signed the 33-year-old pass rusher to a two-year contract in the offseason. Matthews had spent the past decade with Green Bay.

Advertisement

Samson Ebukam is expected to take Matthews’ starting spot Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins