Brooke Henderson hits hole in 1, leads LPGA Shanghai

October 18, 2019 6:43 am
 
SHANGHAI (AP) — Brooke Henderson hit a hole-in-one and shot an 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.

The Canadian hit her ace on the 175-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total.

Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.

Henderson has won twice this year, at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the LOTTE Championship in April.

Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who is coming off a victory on the Korean LPGA Tour last week, shot a 70 to finish tied for 21st.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

