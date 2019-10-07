Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Browns-49ers Stats

October 7, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland 0 3 0 0— 3
San Francisco 14 7 7 3—31
First Quarter

SF_Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.

SF_Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 30, 11:22.

SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 44, 5:08.

A_70,042.

___

Cle SF
First downs 9 22
Total Net Yards 180 446
Rushes-yards 18-102 40-275
Passing 78 171
Punt Returns 1-(minu 1-32
Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-4
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-62
Comp-Att-Int 9-24-2 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-42 2-10
Punts 7-56.7 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-34
Time of Possession 22:17 37:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D’.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins