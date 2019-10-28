Listen Live Sports

Browns agree to send LB/DE Avery to Eagles for 2021 pick

October 28, 2019 3:51 pm
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.

Avery had 39 tackles and 4½ sacks last season and it was assumed he would have an impact this season. However, he didn’t fit new coordinator Steve Wilks’ schemes and was a healthy scratch for two games.

He played three snaps in Sunday’s loss at New England and was credited with a pressure on Tom Brady.

Dorsey could make other moves in advance of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Cornerback T.J. Carrie said he’s heard his name mentioned in deals but hasn’t been told anything by the Browns.

___

