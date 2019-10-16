Listen Live Sports

Browns’ Garrett said he was punched by ‘fan’ wanting picture

October 16, 2019 5:36 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are even taking hits off the field.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a “fan” who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person “hopped” out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.

“Put your legs into it,” Garrett wrote, “might have actually made me flinch.”

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident “and appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett and his teammates practiced earlier in the day at the team’s headquarters before being excused during their bye week.

The Browns are just 2-4 after being picked as a potential Super Bowl contender following a busy offseason. They play the defending champion Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Oct. 27.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

