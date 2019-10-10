Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Avalanche Sums

October 10, 2019 11:51 pm
 
Boston 2 0 0—2
Colorado 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Krejci, Marchand), 7:58. 2, Boston, Chara 1 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 15:34. 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 1 (Landeskog, Makar), 19:05 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench, served by Heinen (too many men on the ice), 18:28.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Bellemare 2 (Calvert), 9:43. Penalties_Backes, BOS, (tripping), 6:19; Zadorov, COL, (interference), 19:41.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Burakovsky 1, 12:54. 6, Colorado, Landeskog 2 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 18:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-14-12_41. Colorado 13-11-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Colorado 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 1-1-0 (35 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 3-0-0 (41-39).

A_18,045 (18,007). T_2:35.

Referees_Dean Morton, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.

