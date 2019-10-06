Bruins-Coyotes Sum

Boston 1 0 0—1 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 1 (Bergeron), 18:41.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-9-11_26. Arizona 10-11-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (35 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 0-2-0 (26-25).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:17.

Referees_Chris Lee, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

