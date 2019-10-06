Bruins-Coyotes Sums

Boston 1 0 0—1 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 1 (Bergeron), 18:41. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 13:01.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Crouse, ARI, (roughing), 11:05; Clifton, BOS, (roughing), 11:05; Fischer, ARI, (high sticking), 17:59; Pastrnak, BOS, (interference), 18:07.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kuhlman, BOS, (interference), 0:48; Oesterle, ARI, (slashing), 3:24.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-9-11_26. Arizona 10-11-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (35 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 0-2-0 (26-25).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:17.

Referees_Chris Lee, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

