The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bruins-Golden Knights Sum

October 9, 2019 1:16 am
 
Boston 2 2 0—4
Vegas 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 2 (Glass, Pacioretty), 6:36 (pp). 2, Vegas, Smith 3 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 8:20. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Marchand, Bergeron), 11:21. 4, Boston, Marchand 2 (Krug, Pastrnak), 18:58 (pp).

Second Period_5, Boston, Marchand 3 (Pastrnak), 0:33. 6, Boston, Krug 1 (Carlo, Kuraly), 2:27.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Theodore, Stone), 14:42 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-13-11_35. Vegas 12-15-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Vegas 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-0-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 2-1-0 (35-31).

A_18,223 (17,367). T_2:31.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

