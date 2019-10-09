Bruins-Golden Knights Sums

Boston 2 2 0—4 Vegas 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 2 (Glass, Pacioretty), 6:36 (pp). 2, Vegas, Smith 3 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 8:20. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Marchand, Bergeron), 11:21. 4, Boston, Marchand 2 (Krug, Pastrnak), 18:58 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, BOS, (interference), 5:15; Pirri, VGK, (slashing), 17:38.

Second Period_5, Boston, Marchand 3 (Pastrnak), 0:33. 6, Boston, Krug 1 (Carlo, Kuraly), 2:27. Penalties_Backes, BOS, (interference), 3:18.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Theodore, Stone), 14:42 (pp). Penalties_Hague, VGK, (hooking), 2:00; McNabb, VGK, (holding), 9:34; Marchand, BOS, (cross checking), 14:22.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-13-11_35. Vegas 12-15-7_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Vegas 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-0-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 2-1-0 (35-31).

A_18,223 (17,367). T_2:31.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.