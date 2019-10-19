Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

Boston 1 0 2 0—3 Toronto 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Johnsson, Marner), 5:55. 2, Toronto, Timashov 1 (Gauthier), 15:44. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 1 (Wagner, Coyle), 19:39.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Boston, Heinen 2 (Ritchie, Pastrnak), 1:36 (pp). 5, Toronto, Kerfoot 3 (Mikheyev, Muzzin), 2:37. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 9 (Bergeron, Marchand), 15:34.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Marner 4 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:54.

Shots on Goal_Boston 18-15-11-1_45. Toronto 15-3-9-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Toronto 0 of 0.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-1-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 5-2-0 (45-42).

A_19,394 (18,819). T_2:29.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, James Tobias.

