Bruins place F David Krejci on injured reserve

October 22, 2019 11:44 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Kreici has missed the past two games since he was hurt in the first period of a 4-2 win over Anaheim on Oct. 14. He has one assist this season. Bjork leads Providence of the AHL with three goals and five assists.

General manager Don Sweeney also said Tuesday the team has recalled forward Anders Bjork from Providence on an emergency basis.

Boston (5-1-1) hosts Toronto (5-3-2) Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

