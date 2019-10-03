Buccaneers-Saints Preview Capsule

TAMPA BAY (2-2) at NEW ORLEANS (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buccaneers 2-2, Saints 2-2

SERIES RECORD —Saints leads 33-21

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Buccaneers 28-14, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Rams 55-40; Saints beat Cowboys 12-10.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 22, Saints No. 3

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (13).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (24).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (20), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams split meetings last season with road team winning each. … Buccaneers have won two of last three meetings. … Buccaneers coming off scoring team single-game record 55 points on road vs. defending NFC champion Rams. … QB Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns, but also had INT returned for TD for third time this season. … Winston has passed for at least 375 yards and three TDs in two straight. … Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each have four TD receptions, tied for first in NFL. … Godwin, coming off 12-catch, 172-yard, two-TD performance, leads team with 26 receptions for 386 yards. … Evans has 18 catches for 368 yards. … Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett leads league with nine sacks, tied with Mark Gastineau (1984), Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (1998) and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (2001) for most through four games of a season since 1982, when individual sacks became official statistic. Barrett needs one sack against Saints to join Greene as only players with 10 through five games. … Bucs LB Lavonte David had 11th career INT last week, second most by LB in club history. … Bucs defense allowing 2.93 yards per run and just 59.3 yards rushing per game, both league bests. … Winston’s 1,167 yards passing tied for fifth in NFL. … Winston’s nine TD passes tied for fourth in NFL, one behind league leaders Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Jacoby Brissett. … Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater schedule to make third straight start in place of injured Drew Brees. … Bridgewater has completed 70 percent or better in each of first two starts. … Saints RB Alvin Kamara averaging 119.8 scrimmage yards to go with one TD rushing, one TD receiving this season. … Saints WR Michael Thomas leads team with 34 catches for 361 yards. … Since 2016, Thomas leads NFL with 355 receptions. … Saints S Marcus Williams had second INT of season last week. Had two INTs all of 2018 season. … S Vonn Bell led Saints with 10 tackles, had two fumble recoveries, forced fumble in Week 4. … Bell leads Saints with 31 solo or assisted tackles, including two tackles for loss and has three of Saints’ four fumble recoveries this season. … Fantasy Tip: Saints’ Thomas and Kamara present matchup problems for Buccaneers pass defense that ranks second to last in NFL after yielding 318.3 yards per game.

