Buccaneers-Saints Stats

|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|7
|7—24
|New Orleans
|3
|14
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 29, 3:58.
TB_Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :10.
NO_Thomas 14 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:13.
TB_FG Gay 42, 5:33.
NO_Cook 9 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :32.
NO_Ginn 33 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 13:44.
TB_Barber 2 run (Gay kick), 5:03.
NO_Thomas 12 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:37.
TB_Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.
A_73,029.
|TB
|NO
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|252
|457
|Rushes-yards
|22-94
|31-112
|Passing
|158
|345
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-14
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|28-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-46
|0-0
|Punts
|6-43.8
|3-37.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|26:33
|33:27
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 9-35, Barber 8-32, Miller 1-18, Winston 3-13, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 4). New Orleans, Kamara 16-62, Murray 7-28, T.Hill 2-14, Bridgewater 5-7, Ginn 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 15-27-0-204. New Orleans, Bridgewater 26-34-1-314, T.Hill 1-1-0-18, Kamara 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-125, Ogunbowale 2-27, Jones 2-21, Wilson 1-11, Brate 1-11, Howard 1-10, Barber 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 11-182, Kamara 6-42, Cook 4-41, J.Hill 3-39, Ginn 2-35, Murray 2-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
