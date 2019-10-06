Listen Live Sports

Buccaneers-Saints Stats

October 6, 2019 4:22 pm
 
Tampa Bay 7 3 7 7—24
New Orleans 3 14 7 7—31
First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 29, 3:58.

TB_Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :10.

Second Quarter

NO_Thomas 14 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:13.

TB_FG Gay 42, 5:33.

NO_Cook 9 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :32.

Third Quarter

NO_Ginn 33 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 13:44.

TB_Barber 2 run (Gay kick), 5:03.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Thomas 12 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:37.

TB_Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.

A_73,029.

TB NO
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 252 457
Rushes-yards 22-94 31-112
Passing 158 345
Punt Returns 0-0 3-8
Kickoff Returns 2-38 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-14 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 28-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-46 0-0
Punts 6-43.8 3-37.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-40
Time of Possession 26:33 33:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 9-35, Barber 8-32, Miller 1-18, Winston 3-13, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 4). New Orleans, Kamara 16-62, Murray 7-28, T.Hill 2-14, Bridgewater 5-7, Ginn 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 15-27-0-204. New Orleans, Bridgewater 26-34-1-314, T.Hill 1-1-0-18, Kamara 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-125, Ogunbowale 2-27, Jones 2-21, Wilson 1-11, Brate 1-11, Howard 1-10, Barber 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 11-182, Kamara 6-42, Cook 4-41, J.Hill 3-39, Ginn 2-35, Murray 2-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

