Buccaneers-Seahawks Preview Capsule

TAMPA BAY (2-5) at SEATTLE (6-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 6.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buccaneers 2-5, Seahawks 3-5.

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 8-5.

LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat Seahawks 14-5, Nov. 27, 2016.

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Titans 27-23; Seahawks beat Falcons 27-20.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 26, Seahawks No. 7.

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (13).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have won four of past five meetings between clubs that began play as expansion franchises in 1976. … Bucs concluding six-week stretch in which they have not played a game in their home stadium. Has included four road games sandwiched around “home” game against Carolina in London and team’s bye. … QB Jameis Winston coming off fourth game with 300-plus yards passing but also had four turnovers — two interceptions, two fumbles — in last week’s four-point loss at Tennessee. Fifth-year pro has 10 turnovers in past two games. … Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has 10 sacks, tied for NFL lead. … OLB Jason Pierre-Paul had sack and three tackles for loss in season debut against Titans. Pierre-Paul missed first six games after fracturing neck during car accident in May. … WR Mike Evans had 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns vs. Tennessee, moving past James Wilder for first on Tampa Bay receptions list with 433. … Bucs lead league in rushing defense (68.6 yards per game), but next to last in pass defense (285.9). … Seahawks looking to start 7-2 or better for fifth time in franchise history. Only better start 8-1 in 2013. … QB Russell Wilson will tie G Chris Gray for franchise record for consecutive starts at 121 on Sunday. … Wilson became first QB in league history with eight straight road games of at least one TD and zero interceptions last week vs. Atlanta. … RB Chris Carson has rushed for at least 90 yards in four of past five games. … WR Tyler Lockett had second 100-yard receiving game of season last week vs. Falcons. … WR DK Metcalf second in NFL among rookies in yards receiving (402) and TDs (4). … Seahawks allowed 30 first downs last week to Falcons, tied for most during Carroll’s tenure. Twenty-four of 30 came via pass. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had second sack with Seahawks and forced fumble last week. … Seahawks have only three sacks in past four games and only two games all season with more than two sacks. … LB Bobby Wagner became franchise all-time leader in tackles last week. Has 989 in career. … Rookie S Marquise Blair had career-high 11 tackles and first forced fumble last week. … Fantasy tip: Lockett enjoys playing NFC South teams. He had 11 catches for 154 yards in Week 3 vs. New Orleans and last week had six catches for 100 yards. Facing 31st-ranked pass defense in league, might as well see if Lockett can keep streak going.

