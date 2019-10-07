Bucks-Bulls, Box

MILWAUKEE (122)

Brown 4-6 2-2 12, B.Lopez 4-7 2-2 13, R.Lopez 6-10 1-1 14, Mason 5-9 4-4 14, Matthews 4-9 1-1 10, T.Antetokounmpo 3-7 2-6 9, Maye 2-3 2-2 7, Bender 5-9 1-1 12, Adams 2-7 0-0 6, Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 1-8 4-4 7, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 42-88 21-25 122.

CHICAGO (112)

Porter Jr. 2-7 1-2 5, Markkanen 5-12 0-0 14, Felicio 2-3 2-3 6, Dunn 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 5-13 3-6 16, Gafford 3-6 6-8 12, Young 2-8 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 2-4 3-3 8, Satoransky 1-6 0-0 2, White 3-10 5-8 12, Mokoka 1-5 3-4 5, Valentine 3-12 3-4 11, Simon 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-98 26-38 112.

Milwaukee 28 35 34 25—122 Chicago 27 33 26 26—112

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-46 (B.Lopez 3-6, Brown 2-3, Connaughton 2-4, Adams 2-4, Tucker 1-1, Maye 1-2, T.Antetokounmpo 1-3, R.Lopez 1-3, Bender 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5, Matthews 1-5, Reynolds 1-5, Mason 0-1), Chicago 12-38 (Markkanen 4-8, LaVine 3-6, Valentine 2-7, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, White 1-3, Mokoka 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-3, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_Bender. Rebounds_Milwaukee 59 (T.Antetokounmpo 10), Chicago 45 (Satoransky 7). Assists_Milwaukee 24 (Mason 6), Chicago 24 (LaVine 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 29, Chicago 17. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Mokoka. A_17,036 (20,917).

