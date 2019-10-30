Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Celtics, Box

October 30, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (105)

Middleton 10-15 3-3 26, G.Antetokounmpo 8-13 6-10 22, B.Lopez 2-8 5-6 10, Bledsoe 3-8 0-3 7, Matthews 1-8 0-0 3, Ilyasova 3-4 0-0 7, R.Lopez 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 5-9 0-0 12, Connaughton 2-8 0-0 6, Korver 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 38-82 15-24 105.

BOSTON (116)

Tatum 10-22 1-2 25, Hayward 9-17 0-0 21, Theis 5-8 0-0 11, Walker 7-19 14-15 32, Smart 7-16 0-0 19, Ojeleye 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 17-21 116.

Milwaukee 34 24 18 29—105
Boston 19 23 38 36—116

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-45 (Middleton 3-6, Korver 2-5, Hill 2-5, Connaughton 2-6, Ilyasova 1-2, R.Lopez 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 1-5, Matthews 1-7, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2), Boston 17-41 (Smart 5-11, Tatum 4-7, Walker 4-11, Hayward 3-6, Theis 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 45 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Boston 45 (Hayward 10). Assists_Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 5), Boston 25 (Hayward 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Boston 20. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Delay of game), G.Antetokounmpo, Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Smart. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR