Bucks-Rockets, Box

October 24, 2019 10:34 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (117)

Middleton 4-16 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 11-17 6-11 30, B.Lopez 4-9 2-2 11, Bledsoe 4-12 1-1 11, Matthews 6-12 0-0 14, Ilyasova 6-8 0-1 13, R.Lopez 1-3 0-3 2, Hill 3-7 0-0 8, Korver 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 4-8 0-0 10, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 9-18 117.

HOUSTON (111)

House Jr. 2-6 2-2 8, Tucker 6-10 0-0 17, Capela 5-10 3-6 13, Westbrook 7-17 7-11 24, Harden 2-13 14-14 19, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 5-6 0-1 10, Rivers 0-3 3-4 3, Gordon 4-19 0-1 11, McLemore 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-90 29-39 111.

Milwaukee 23 27 28 39—117
Houston 30 36 21 24—111

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 16-46 (Middleton 3-9, Bledsoe 2-4, Hill 2-4, Connaughton 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, Matthews 2-8, Ilyasova 1-2, Korver 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, Brown 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2), Houston 16-48 (Tucker 5-8, Westbrook 3-7, Gordon 3-12, House Jr. 2-4, McLemore 2-5, Harden 1-8, Sefolosha 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_G.Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Houston 57 (Westbrook 16). Assists_Milwaukee 31 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), Houston 25 (Harden 14). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 27, Houston 25. A_18,055 (18,500).

