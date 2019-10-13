Bucks-Wizards, Box

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 9-14 2-2 22, Ilyasova 5-8 5-5 18, B.Lopez 2-3 0-0 5, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Matthews 2-6 3-4 7, T.Antetokounmpo 2-6 4-4 8, Bender 3-4 5-5 12, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 6-9 4-4 18, Korver 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 6-17 0-0 13. Totals 40-80 23-24 115.

WASHINGTON (108)

Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Hachimura 4-13 1-8 10, Bryant 6-13 1-4 17, Robinson 0-4 0-0 0, Beal 7-14 4-5 20, Schofield 1-3 2-2 5, Bertans 2-5 1-2 7, Wagner 3-8 3-3 10, Booth 3-6 1-2 8, Chiozza 6-9 0-0 14, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Anderson 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 38-88 13-26 108.

Milwaukee 27 28 29 31—115 Washington 26 26 31 25—108

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-34 (Ilyasova 3-5, Brown 2-2, Middleton 2-6, Korver 1-1, B.Lopez 1-1, Bender 1-2, Hill 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-7, Mason 0-1, Matthews 0-3, T.Antetokounmpo 0-3), Washington 19-46 (Mathews 4-6, Bryant 4-8, Bertans 2-4, Chiozza 2-5, Beal 2-6, Booth 1-2, Wagner 1-3, Anderson 1-3, Schofield 1-3, Hachimura 1-3, Bonga 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 44 (Middleton 9), Washington 42 (Hachimura 12). Assists_Milwaukee 26 (Mason, Matthews, Middleton 4), Washington 24 (Chiozza 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 30, Washington 28. Technicals_B.Lopez, Wagner. A_10,216 (20,356).

