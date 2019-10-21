Bucs practice squad DL Beckner suspended 4 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay rookie defensive lineman Terry Beckner four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Beckner is a seventh-round draft pick who has been a member of the team’s practice squad.

The NFL announced the suspension without pay on Monday. Beckner will be eligible to return to the Bucs on Nov. 18, the day following Tampa Bay’s Week 11 game against New Orleans.

