Buffalo finally wins on the road, blanks winless Akron, 21-0

October 19, 2019 7:39 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ledarius Mack and Kadofi Wright each scored on fumble recoveries and Buffalo blanked winless Akron, 21-0 in a Mid-America Conference battle between teams still looking for a conference victory Saturday.

The win was the second road MAC shutout and first road win of the year for the Bulls.

Kevin Marks capped 75-yard drive that covered almost eight minutes of the second quarter by punching in from 2-yards out for the game’s lone offensive touchdown, giving the Bulls a 7-0 lead at intermission.

Taylor Riggins stripped Zach Gibson and Mack scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown to make it 14-0 after three quarters. Wright recovered a fumble in the Akron end zone for a touchdown with 7:54 left in the game.

Each team missed two field goal attempts in the game and each team struggled to move the ball. Kyle Vantease was 14 of 23 passing for just 65 yards for Buffalo (3-4, 1-2), but the Bulls ran for 189 on 42 carries. Gibson was 22 of 39 for 193 yards passing for Akron (0-7, 0-3), but the Zips managed just three net yards rushing.

