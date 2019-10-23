Bulls-Hornets, Box

CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 3-10 2-2 9, Markkanen 13-25 8-10 35, Carter Jr. 5-11 2-2 12, Satoransky 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 7-17 1-1 16, Kornet 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-11 0-0 17, Dunn 5-7 1-2 11, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 6, White 6-13 4-5 17. Totals 49-105 18-22 125.

CHARLOTTE (126)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 8, Washington 9-17 2-2 27, Zeller 6-11 3-4 15, Rozier 2-10 1-1 7, Bacon 8-21 4-6 22, Williams 6-9 0-0 17, Batum 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 7-9 3-3 23, Monk 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 45-88 13-16 126.

Chicago 28 27 40 30—125 Charlotte 37 26 33 30—126

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-30 (Young 3-5, Arcidiacono 2-2, LaVine 1-4, White 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-5, Markkanen 1-7, Kornet 0-1, Dunn 0-2), Charlotte 23-44 (Washington 7-11, Graham 6-7, Williams 5-7, Rozier 2-6, Bacon 2-8, Monk 1-1, Zeller 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (Markkanen 17), Charlotte 41 (Zeller 12). Assists_Chicago 25 (LaVine, White 7), Charlotte 28 (Graham 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Charlotte 18. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_15,424 (19,077).

