Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Hornets, Box

October 23, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 3-10 2-2 9, Markkanen 13-25 8-10 35, Carter Jr. 5-11 2-2 12, Satoransky 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 7-17 1-1 16, Kornet 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-11 0-0 17, Dunn 5-7 1-2 11, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 6, White 6-13 4-5 17. Totals 49-105 18-22 125.

CHARLOTTE (126)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 8, Washington 9-17 2-2 27, Zeller 6-11 3-4 15, Rozier 2-10 1-1 7, Bacon 8-21 4-6 22, Williams 6-9 0-0 17, Batum 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 7-9 3-3 23, Monk 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 45-88 13-16 126.

Chicago 28 27 40 30—125
Charlotte 37 26 33 30—126

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-30 (Young 3-5, Arcidiacono 2-2, LaVine 1-4, White 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-5, Markkanen 1-7, Kornet 0-1, Dunn 0-2), Charlotte 23-44 (Washington 7-11, Graham 6-7, Williams 5-7, Rozier 2-6, Bacon 2-8, Monk 1-1, Zeller 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (Markkanen 17), Charlotte 41 (Zeller 12). Assists_Chicago 25 (LaVine, White 7), Charlotte 28 (Graham 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Charlotte 18. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_15,424 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon