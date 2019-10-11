Bulls-Pacers, Box

CHICAGO (87)

Valentine 1-9 0-0 3, Kornet 2-7 2-2 6, Gafford 4-8 1-4 9, Dunn 4-9 0-0 8, White 10-22 0-1 24, Shittu 0-0 0-0 0, Felicio 2-4 1-1 5, Doyle 0-6 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 4-8 2-3 10, Mokoka 2-4 4-4 8, Simon 5-15 0-4 10, Callandret 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-93 12-21 87.

INDIANA (105)

Warren 6-12 4-5 17, Sabonis 3-12 2-5 8, Turner 5-10 1-1 13, Brogdon 3-4 5-5 14, Lamb 4-10 0-0 10, Sampson 1-3 0-0 2, McDermott 5-12 1-2 14, Leaf 3-4 1-4 7, Brimah 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-2 2-2 4, Sumner 3-5 4-5 10, J.Holiday 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 36-82 21-30 105.

Chicago 19 21 21 26— 87 Indiana 24 29 28 24—105

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-27 (White 4-9, Valentine 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Simon 0-2, Dunn 0-2, Mokoka 0-2, Kornet 0-2, Doyle 0-4), Indiana 12-34 (Brogdon 3-4, McDermott 3-7, Turner 2-3, Lamb 2-6, Warren 1-3, J.Holiday 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Sabonis 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 48 (White, Gafford 8), Indiana 50 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Chicago 14 (Arcidiacono 4), Indiana 26 (Lamb 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 27, Indiana 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). A_10,821 (20,000).

