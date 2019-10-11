Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Pacers, Box

October 11, 2019 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (87)

Valentine 1-9 0-0 3, Kornet 2-7 2-2 6, Gafford 4-8 1-4 9, Dunn 4-9 0-0 8, White 10-22 0-1 24, Shittu 0-0 0-0 0, Felicio 2-4 1-1 5, Doyle 0-6 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 4-8 2-3 10, Mokoka 2-4 4-4 8, Simon 5-15 0-4 10, Callandret 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-93 12-21 87.

INDIANA (105)

Warren 6-12 4-5 17, Sabonis 3-12 2-5 8, Turner 5-10 1-1 13, Brogdon 3-4 5-5 14, Lamb 4-10 0-0 10, Sampson 1-3 0-0 2, McDermott 5-12 1-2 14, Leaf 3-4 1-4 7, Brimah 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-2 2-2 4, Sumner 3-5 4-5 10, J.Holiday 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 36-82 21-30 105.

Chicago 19 21 21 26— 87
Indiana 24 29 28 24—105

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-27 (White 4-9, Valentine 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Simon 0-2, Dunn 0-2, Mokoka 0-2, Kornet 0-2, Doyle 0-4), Indiana 12-34 (Brogdon 3-4, McDermott 3-7, Turner 2-3, Lamb 2-6, Warren 1-3, J.Holiday 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Sabonis 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 48 (White, Gafford 8), Indiana 50 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Chicago 14 (Arcidiacono 4), Indiana 26 (Lamb 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 27, Indiana 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). A_10,821 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched