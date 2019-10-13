Bulls-Raptors, Box

CHICAGO (105)

Porter Jr. 4-10 1-2 11, Markkanen 4-10 5-6 15, Carter Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Satoransky 4-5 1-2 12, LaVine 9-14 4-4 26, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 3-8 0-0 8, Gafford 1-1 0-0 2, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Doyle 0-3 0-0 0, Dunn 2-6 0-0 5, White 6-16 2-2 18, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 2, Mokoka 1-4 0-0 2, Valentine 0-1 0-0 0, Simon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 13-16 105.

TORONTO (91)

Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Anunoby 5-9 4-6 15, Boucher 4-9 2-6 11, Davis 3-9 0-0 6, McCaw 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-5 2-4 5, Brissett 2-5 1-2 6, Robinson 2-3 0-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-2 2-2 6, Hernandez 2-9 3-5 7, Konate 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 1-7 2-2 5, Thomas 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 32-80 18-31 91.

Chicago 28 25 39 13—105 Toronto 21 17 23 30— 91

3-Point Goals_Chicago 18-49 (LaVine 4-6, White 4-12, Satoransky 3-4, Markkanen 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-5, Kornet 2-7, Dunn 1-4, Valentine 0-1, Young 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Mokoka 0-2, Doyle 0-2), Toronto 9-29 (Thomas 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brissett 1-2, Boucher 1-2, Miller 1-4, Payne 1-5, Konate 0-1, McCaw 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 57 (Markkanen 13), Toronto 40 (Hernandez 11). Assists_Chicago 26 (LaVine, Satoransky, Dunn, Arcidiacono 4), Toronto 25 (Anunoby, Johnson, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 24, Toronto 15. A_16,438 (19,800).

