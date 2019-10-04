Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

October 4, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 461 290
Montreal 7 6 0 .538 339 339
Ottawa 3 11 0 .214 238 422
Toronto 2 10 0 .167 256 429
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Calgary 9 4 0 .692 349 280
x-Saskatchewan 9 4 0 .692 361 294
x-Winnipeg 9 5 0 .643 405 299
Edmonton 7 8 0 .467 352 344
BC 4 10 0 .286 315 377

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 42, Edmonton 14

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore