Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 461 290 x-Montreal 8 6 0 .571 360 356 Ottawa 3 11 0 .214 238 422 Toronto 2 10 0 .167 256 429 West Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Saskatchewan 9 4 0 .692 361 294 x-Winnipeg 9 5 0 .643 405 299 x-Calgary 9 5 0 .643 366 301 Edmonton 7 8 0 .467 352 344 BC 4 10 0 .286 315 377

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 42, Edmonton 14

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 21, Calgary 17

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

