Canadian Football League

October 8, 2019 2:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 459 288
x-Montreal 8 6 0 .571 360 356
Ottawa 3 11 0 .214 238 422
Toronto 2 12 0 .143 264 484
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Saskatchewan 10 4 0 .714 382 300
x-Calgary 9 5 0 .643 366 301
x-Winnipeg 9 6 0 .600 411 320
Edmonton 7 8 0 .467 350 344
BC 5 10 0 .333 370 385

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

