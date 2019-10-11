Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

October 11, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 459 288
x-Montreal 8 6 0 .571 360 356
Ottawa 3 12 0 .200 259 450
Toronto 3 12 0 .200 292 505
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Saskatchewan 10 4 0 .714 382 300
x-Calgary 9 5 0 .643 366 301
x-Winnipeg 9 6 0 .600 411 320
Edmonton 7 8 0 .467 350 344
BC 5 10 0 .333 370 385

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 28, Ottawa 21

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched