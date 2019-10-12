Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Hamilton
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|459
|288
|x-Montreal
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|360
|356
|Ottawa
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|259
|450
|Toronto
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|292
|505
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|396
|329
|x-Saskatchewan
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|410
|330
|x-Winnipeg
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|411
|320
|Edmonton
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|350
|344
|BC
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|370
|385
x-clinched playoff spot
Toronto 28, Ottawa 21
Calgary 30, Saskatchewan 28
Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
