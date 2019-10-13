Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

October 13, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 459 288
y-Montreal 8 7 0 .533 384 391
Toronto 3 12 0 .200 292 505
Ottawa 3 12 0 .200 259 450
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Calgary 10 5 0 .667 396 329
y-Saskatchewan 10 5 0 .667 410 330
y-Winnipeg 10 6 0 .625 446 344
y-Edmonton 8 8 0 .467 369 350
BC 5 11 0 .313 376 404

x-clinched division

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 28, Ottawa 21

Calgary 30, Saskatchewan 28

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 24

Edmonton 19, BC 6

Friday, Oct. 18

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

