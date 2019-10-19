Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Hamilton
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|459
|288
|y-Montreal
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|411
|415
|Ottawa
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|259
|450
|Toronto
|3
|13
|0
|.189
|316
|532
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Saskatchewan
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|437
|349
|y-Calgary
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|396
|329
|y-Winnipeg
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|446
|344
|y-Edmonton
|8
|8
|0
|.467
|369
|350
|BC
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|395
|431
x-clinched division
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Montreal 27, Toronto 24
Saskatchewan 27, BC 19
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
End regular season
