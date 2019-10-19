Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Hamilton 12 3 0 .800 459 288 y-Montreal 9 7 0 .563 411 415 Ottawa 3 12 0 .200 259 450 Toronto 3 13 0 .189 316 532 West Division W L T Pct PF PA y-Saskatchewan 11 5 0 .688 437 349 y-Calgary 10 5 0 .667 396 329 y-Winnipeg 10 6 0 .625 446 344 y-Edmonton 8 8 0 .467 369 350 BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Montreal 27, Toronto 24

Saskatchewan 27, BC 19

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End regular season

