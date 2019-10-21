Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

October 21, 2019 1:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 13 3 0 .812 492 300
y-Montreal 9 7 0 .563 411 415
Toronto 3 13 0 .189 316 532
Ottawa 3 13 0 .189 271 483
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Calgary 11 5 0 .688 433 362
y-Saskatchewan 11 5 0 .688 437 349
y-Winnipeg 10 7 0 .588 479 381
y-Edmonton 8 8 0 .467 369 350
BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Montreal 27, Toronto 24

Saskatchewan 27, BC 19

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 33, Ottawa 12

Calgary 37, Winnipeg 33

Friday, Oct. 25

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End regular season

