Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Hamilton 13 3 0 .812 492 300 y-Montreal 9 7 0 .563 411 415 Toronto 3 13 0 .189 316 532 Ottawa 3 13 0 .189 271 483 West Division W L T Pct PF PA y-Calgary 11 5 0 .688 433 362 y-Saskatchewan 11 5 0 .688 437 349 y-Winnipeg 10 7 0 .588 479 381 y-Edmonton 8 8 0 .467 369 350 BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Game

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End regular season

