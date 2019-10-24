Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Hamilton
|13
|3
|0
|.812
|492
|300
|y-Montreal
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|411
|415
|Toronto
|3
|13
|0
|.189
|316
|532
|Ottawa
|3
|13
|0
|.189
|271
|483
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Calgary
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|433
|362
|y-Saskatchewan
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|437
|349
|y-Winnipeg
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|479
|381
|y-Edmonton
|8
|8
|0
|.467
|369
|350
|BC
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|395
|431
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
___
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
End regular season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.